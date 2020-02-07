Post IT raids, Thalapathy Vijay’s remuneration for Bigil REVEALED? Check it out

Actor Vijay's salary for the movie Bigil has been revealed after the Income Tax raids at his residence.

By now, we all know that Vijay's last outing Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had an enormous run at the box office. In the film, Vijay was seen in dual roles, one of which was a football player while the other was that of a gangster. Bigil shined bright at the box office and it managed to earn more than Rs 300 crore as per trade experts. Now, buzz that the lead actor Vijay’s salary for the film was revealed during the recent income tax raid at his residence.

It is being said that the actor was paid Rs 30 crore by the makers for his role in the film. The Income Tax officials have also revealed that they have not seized anything from the actor’s premises and that all his possessions were well documented. On Wednesday, actor Vijay was escorted out of the sets of his next film Master by the Income Tax officials. They took him to his farm house in Panayur, Chennai, where the IT officials grilled the actor and searched his home for than 20 hours.

#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year pic.twitter.com/qz6gMNfQ7a — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 29, 2020

The search at Vijay’s property came after the IT officials conducted a raid at the office and residence of AGS Productions. It is believed that a Tweet by Archana Kalpathi, ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters, sparked the IT raids. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year”.

