Post Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu and Simbu to start a new film after lockdown?

New media reports have surfaced stating that the duo will join hands yet again and they will start the film’s work after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.
By now, we all know that Venkat Prabhu will be directing Simbu AKA STR’s next film titled Maanaadu. Now, new media reports have surfaced stating that the duo will join hands yet again and they will start the film’s work after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted. While some reports suggest that the film Maanaadu might be shelved, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter space and cleared the air stating that it was not true.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan for the female lead. The film has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner Amma Creations. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. It is to be noted that the film was initially shelved as STR and the producer had a fall off.

It should be noted that STR had a massive body transformation after he started working out for his next film Maanaadu. Few videos of the actor working out vigorously before the film went on floors were shared by Suresh Kamatchi and Venkat Prabhu. The videos caught the attention of netizens as his fans shared it lauding his hard work. Simbu also has in his kitty, Hansika Motwani’s 50th film titled Maha. STR will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film.

