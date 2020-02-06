Post Rajinikanth starrer Darbar's controversy, Madras HC grants police protection to AR Murugadoss

After director AR Murugadoss moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection, the Court on Thursday granted his request. In his petition, the director claimed that everyday about 30 to 40 distributors are chasing after him, allegedly seeking compensation for the losses from distributing the director’s latest movie Darbar, which had Rajinikanth in the lead role. Earlier, the director approached Chennai Police Commissioner for police protection. He moved the court when the police did not take swift action.

In his petition, the director had mentioned, “25 unidentified persons entered my office on February 3 and created a fear psychosis and used filthy language on his staff. Another 15 of them stood outside shouting his name in addition to hurling abuses”.

Murugadoss also mentioned in his petition that many of them were issuing statements to different TV channels intending to spoil his reputation. Darbar, which starred Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, was released for Pongal festival. The film also had Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in the star cast along with Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film was produced by Lyca Productions, who claimed that the film had grossed a record collection of Rs 150 crore during its first weekend. Darbar was released in 7,000 screens worldwide on January 9. It is to be noted that the pirated copy of the film was aired in a local television days after the film's release.