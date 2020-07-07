Post Thala Ajith’s Mankatha, Thalapathy Vijay wanted to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu?

Venkat Prabhu also revealed that Vijay invited him for dinner at his home and asked him to narrate a script whenever he was ready.

One of the most popular movies of Thala Ajith is Mankatha directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film had Ajith playing the role of the main antagonist and it had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Vaibhav Reddy, Premgi Amaren, Mahat, Raai Laxmi, and Anjali. It was a mega hit venture and it had an amazing response from the fans and critics alike. While having an interaction with actor Yugendran Vasudevan, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was mighty impressed with the film.

He also revealed that Vijay invited him for dinner at his home and asked him to narrate a script whenever he was ready. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “After Mankatha, he called me home for dinner and gave me a huge treat. We discussed a lot of things and he told me to narrate a script whenever I’m ready with one. I’m waiting to impress him with a nice script. I am hoping to do a different kind of film with him soon”.

It is to be noted that Premgi Amaren has been hinting at Mankatha’s sequel. Venkat Prabhu is currently with his film Maanaada starring STR aka Simbu in the lead role. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, Daniel Annie Pope, Baradhiraja, Manoj, SA Chandrasekar will be seen playing key roles. Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master and Thala Ajith’s next is Valimai with H Vinod.

Credits :The Times Of India

