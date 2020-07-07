  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Post Thala Ajith’s Mankatha, Thalapathy Vijay wanted to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu?

Venkat Prabhu also revealed that Vijay invited him for dinner at his home and asked him to narrate a script whenever he was ready.
1520 reads Mumbai
Post Thala Ajith’s Mankatha, Thalapathy Vijay wanted to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu?Post Thala Ajith’s Mankatha, Thalapathy Vijay wanted to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most popular movies of Thala Ajith is Mankatha directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film had Ajith playing the role of the main antagonist and it had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Vaibhav Reddy, Premgi Amaren, Mahat, Raai Laxmi, and Anjali. It was a mega hit venture and it had an amazing response from the fans and critics alike. While having an interaction with actor Yugendran Vasudevan, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was mighty impressed with the film.

He also revealed that Vijay invited him for dinner at his home and asked him to narrate a script whenever he was ready. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “After Mankatha, he called me home for dinner and gave me a huge treat. We discussed a lot of things and he told me to narrate a script whenever I’m ready with one. I’m waiting to impress him with a nice script. I am hoping to do a different kind of film with him soon”.

It is to be noted that Premgi Amaren has been hinting at Mankatha’s sequel. Venkat Prabhu is currently with his film Maanaada starring STR aka Simbu in the lead role. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, Daniel Annie Pope, Baradhiraja, Manoj, SA Chandrasekar will be seen playing key roles. Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master and Thala Ajith’s next is Valimai with H Vinod.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement