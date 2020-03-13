Post Thalapathy Vijay's IT raid controversy, Khushbu Sundar SLAMS trolls

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Following IT raids at Vijay's residence, Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter space and slammed trolls stating that the actor had paid his taxes properly.

Following IT raids at actor Vijay’s residence, social media was filled with messages, stating that the actor has paid Income Tax for the remuneration her received for Bigil and Master, and that people should stop talking about it already. She wrote on Twitter, “IT raids are over. Vijay has received Rs 50 crore as remuneration for Bigil and Rs 80 crore for Master. He has paid the tax properly for both the movies. Can we rest the case now??”

Yesterday, media reports claimed that a raid was conducted at the actor’s Panaiyur residency. Earlier last month, the Bigil actor was escorted out of the sets of his upcoming film Master in Neyveli by the Income Tax officials. It is to be noted that the properties of Bigil’s financier Anbu Chezhian, and the film’s production house AGS Entertainment were also raided by the IT officials last month. It was earlier reported that the film, which had Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had Vijay in dual roles, one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in supporting roles On the work front, Vijay’s next film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up recently. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

