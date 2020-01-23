Post viral Tweet, Vishnu Vishal opens up more about his transformation; Read details

Vishnu Vishal, whose Twitter post about his transformation went viral, opened up more about the struggles he underwent and how he overcame the difficult times.

After Vishnu Vishal’s viral post about his life transformation, the actor is now the talk of the town. He stated in an interview narrated more about the transformation that he acheived. Talking to The Times Of India, he stated that his self doubt grew into depression when things got worse. He also mentioned that he took to social media and shared the story, in order to inspire people who are suffering like him.

He was quoted as saying by TOI, “When things go wrong, self-doubt turns into depression. It does not only mean locking yourself in the room and crying 24*7. I could be laughing and having fun on the outside, but I could be crumbling inside. I wanted to share this with people because there might be so many like me out there, going through similar struggles. Over six months ago, I made a promise to myself that I would step into the new decade with six-pack abs. I worked towards it and lost 16kg in the process. And today, I feel more energetic than I did in my twenties”.

I took the VAARANAM AAYIRAM way P.S - Sorry for the long letter but i had to put my heart out to all my lovely fans and friends :)

For the unversed, Vishnu posted on Twitter, about the issues he had been facing - divorce, injury, alcoholism and depression. He posted pictures of himself, in which he flaunted his muscle toned body. He stated in the Tweet, that he went the Varanam Aayiram way to improve his physical and mental health. Ace director Goutham Menon replied to his Tweet lauding the actor for the transformation.

