Pothugadda OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Raksha Veeran's Telugu thriller online
Here’s everything you need to know about Raksha Veeran's Telugu thriller Pothugadda before its digital debut.
Pothugadda, starring Shatru and Prasanth Karthi, is set to make its digital debut this week. After multiple delays and postponements, the film is finally ready for a direct OTT release. Directed by Raksha Veeran, the movie was originally scheduled to release on November 14 last year.
When and where to watch Pothugadda
Pothugadda will start streaming on ETV Win from January 30 onwards. The announcement was made via the social media handles of the OTT platform. They wrote, "Happy Sankranthi to everyone from Team #Pothugadda. The wait is over. The date is locked. #Pothugadda steaming from January 30th, exclusively on @etvwin."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Pothugadda
The Pothugadda trailer hints at an intense and emotional storyline. It combines romance with political conspiracy to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the trailer, a young couple sets out on a trip, but their journey takes a dark turn. Their bus is hijacked by unknown attackers, throwing them into a fight for survival. What begins as a romantic escape soon unfolds into a dangerous struggle. The tagline "A Tale of Love" highlights the film’s core message while balancing action and drama.
"Pothugadda, A Gripping Saga of Love, Power & Survival. Be a witness as the drama unfolds," wrote the makers while sharing the trailer for the movie.
Cast and crew of Pothugadda
Pothugadda brings together a fresh ensemble led by Shatru and Prasanth Karthi. The film also features Vismaya Sri, Venky, Prudhvi Dandamudi, and Aadvik Bandaru in prominent roles. Raksha Veeran has taken charge of both direction and writing, while Anupama Chandra and Sharath Chandra Reddy have backed the project. The visuals are captured by cinematographer Rahul Shrivastav, with music composed by Shravan Bharadwaj and background score by Marcus M.
Are you excited to watch Shatru and Prasanth Karthi's Pothugadda exclusively on ETV Win this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
