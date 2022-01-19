Power of Ghani: Varun Tej's power-packed birthday glimpse is the perfect treat for fans

Today, Varun Tej is celebrating his birthday and the makers of his next anticipated film Ghani released a birthday glimpse video. The video shows Varun as Ghani and promises a power packed performance as he looks intense and rough in the boxing ring.

The makers of Ghani shared the special video as a birthday treat to fans and they are loving it as it is already trending on Twitter.

Varun Tej plays the role of a boxer in the film. The film is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Allu Bobby under the banner of Allu Bobby Company and Renaissance pictures. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Salee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra and Tanikella Bharani. The music is composed by Thaman S. George C Williams is the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor of the film.

