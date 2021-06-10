Power Peta: Sharwanand to replace Nithiin in the Krishna Chaitanya directorial?

It was also reported earlier that the makers shelved the Power Peta as Nitiin walked out of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

It was reported earlier that Tollywood’s sensational star Nithiin walked out of the recently announced film Power Peta for unknown reasons. Since there was no update from the makers about this film, it was also reported that the film was shelved. While there is no official confirmation on this yet, a new report has come up stating that actor Sharwanand will replace Nithiin in the ambitious project. However, the makers have not yet announced about the same.

It was announced by the makers earlier that Power Peta is a two parts film and it will be a Tamil, Telugu bilingual one. It is expected the makers will soon come up with an official announcement regarding the film’s progress. Meanwhile, Nithiin recently scored a decent hit with Rang De. He is waiting for the release of Maestro, which is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood crime thriller Andhadhun. It has Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh will be seen as the leading ladies.

It is speculated that Nitiin will team up with Vakkantham Vamsi which is in the scripting stage. On the other hand, Sharwanand will be next seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Maha Samudram. Directed by RX 100 fame filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, the film has Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady. It also has Siddharth as yet another male lead. On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers had released his first look poster for the film.

