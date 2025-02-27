Praavu OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Amith Chakalakkal starrer Malayalam romantic thriller

Malayalam romantic thriller Praavu is now available to be watched on OTT. Read on for the details.

By Srijony Das
Published on Feb 27, 2025  |  03:09 PM IST |  574
Praavu OTT Release: When and where to watch the Malayalam romantic thriller online
Praavu OTT Release: When and where to watch the Malayalam romantic thriller online (PC: Manorama Max on IG)

The 2023 Malayalam romantic thriller Praavu received mixed responses from audiences upon its theatrical release. The movie is based on a short story that resonates well with contemporary society, impressing audiences for multiple reasons. It is now available for streaming on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Praavu

Praavu is all set to be available for streaming on the OTT platform Manorama Max. The multi-starrer movie will premiere on the streaming giant on February 28.

An official announcement was made by Manorama Max on their Instagram account. Sharing a poster for the Malayalam movie, they wrote:

"Written and directed by Nawaz Ali and starring Amit Chakalakal, Sabumon Abdus Samad, and Yami Sona in the lead roles, 'Praavu' is on at Manorama Max from February 28...!!"

Check out the post here:


Official trailer and plot of Praavu


The name Praavu literally translates to "pigeon" in Malayalam. Being a hard-hitting romantic flick at its core, the storyline revolves around a couple who face unforeseen circumstances after a chance encounter with a group of adults.

At the very foundation of the story lies the life of two young people in love, whose chance meeting with four middle-aged adults results in their innocence being trampled by treachery.

While all these individuals are ordinary members of society who go about their daily lives, they soon find themselves navigating a rollercoaster of emotions, struggles, and the toxic realities of the world around them.

Cast and crew of Praavu

The main cast of Praavu include actors Amith Chakalakkal, Sabumon Abdusamad, Adarsh Raja, Nisha Sarangh, Aleena, Yami Sona and others.

Praavu is written and directed by Navaz Ali and is produced jointly by P.R Rajasekharan and Manju Mole. It is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, while Bijibal has composed the music.

Credits: Manorama Max on IG
About The Author
Srijony Das

