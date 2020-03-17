Prabhas 20: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, shooting continues; Pooja Hegde’s video goes viral

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A video of Pooja Hegde from Georgia has surfaced online. The cast and crew of Prabhas 20 is in Georgia currently for the shooting of the film.

Amid the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus, the shooting of Prabhas’ next film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, is going on in Georgia. South star Pooja Hegde has been sharing her photos and videos from Georgia and giving us updates. In one such moment, a video of the actor has surfaced on social media, in which she can be seen enjoying the snowfall. Directed by Radha Krishna and starring Pooja Hegde as the heroine, Prabhas 20’s shooting has been happening in Georgia from March 15.

Speculations are rife that the film would hit the screens on October 16, 2020. Various media reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the movie will be titled Jaan, though there has been no official confirmation on this. Prabhas and Pooja are reported to have several steamy scenes between them. It is also being reported that Prabhas will go shirtless in a shot for the film, and the news by itself is making his female fans swoon over him.

According to media reports, Prabhas has lost about 10 kilos in order to achieve a leaner look for the film. Earlier, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had stated that he would not say anything more than that the film is going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. He also added that the team has zeroed on Europe to shoot the major portions of the film. He concluded saying that the film will go on floors soon. Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for Jaan.

Credits :Instagram

Read More