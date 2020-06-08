Prabhas 20: Baahubali star in dilemma over the Pooja Hegde co starrer's release date for THIS reason

It seems like there is still time for the makers to reveal the release date and official title of Prabhas 20. Read further to know the reason behind this dilemma.

Ardent fans of Baahubali star Prabhas are waiting eagerly to get more updates about his upcoming movie that has been tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The much-awaited project also features Pooja Hegde and has been backed by UV Creations. However, the makers as well as the star cast have remained tight-lipped about any details related to the same ever since the lockdown has been announced in the country. Earlier in a report, it was revealed that its release date will be announced in the second week of June.

However, there is still some confusion regarding the release date of Prabhas 20 which has been reportedly in the making for almost three years. The makers had earlier decided to release it on Dussehra 2020 but now it won’t be possible because the shootings got stalled owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. They are now eyeing for a Sankranti 2021 release but it seems like the movie will get tough competition from RRR and Vakeel Saab during that time.

As SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab happen to be big-budget movies with stellar star casts, Prabhas is now confused regarding the same because of which he has not announced the official title of Prabhas 20 or its release date. The Baahubali star is reportedly analyzing the dates of the movie again that has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Talking about the movie, most of its scenes have been shot in exotic locations like that of Georgia.

(ALSO READ: Prabhas 20: Makers issue clarification about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film's progress)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×