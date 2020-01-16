Prabhas 20: Baahubali star to share an update about his next; Details Inside

Set in the backdrop of 1970, Prabhas 20 is the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Meanwhile, an amazing news about the film is doing rounds on social media.

After Saaho, Prabhas has started prepping up for his next with Radha Krishna Kumar. Tentatively titled Prabhas 20, the makers of the film kick-started the first schedule in Europe and the team is currently working on the pre-production before heading for the second schedule. The upcoming romantic saga stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. Set in the backdrop of 1970, Prabhas 20 is the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Meanwhile, a piece of amazing news about the film is doing rounds on social media.

According to social media buzz, Prabhas will treat fans with exciting news about the upcoming film. Fans of the Baahubali star are expecting first title poster of the film. However, Prabhas will end the mystery only tomorrow. Let's wait and watch to know what's in stores for us. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. The yet-untitled movie will be bankrolled by Krishnam Raju, Vamsy and Pramod under the banner of Gopikrishna Movies in association with UV Creations.

During the interviews, Pooja Hegde was all praise for Prabhas. Talking to TOI, she said, "Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set."

#Sankranthi2020 is not over yet for #Darling fans , Young Rebel Star #Prabhas will have a update about #Prabhas20 Tomorrow , Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/LCqSLapYeA — SKN- Alavaikunthapurramuloo (@SKNonline) January 16, 2020

Apparently, the film has been titled Jaan and it will be a romantic entertainer. The major part of the film will be shot in Europe and other exotic locations.

