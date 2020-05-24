Prabhas 20 & Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya to miss Sankranthi 2021 release date?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Prabhas 20 and Chiranjeevi's film, Acharya may not hit the big screen on the eve of Sankranthi 2021.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Prabhas 20 and Chiranjeevi starrer, Acharya may not hit the big screen on the eve of Sankranthi 2021. Earlier on, it was reported that Chiranjeevi's film with Koratala Siva and Prabhas starrer will be releasing on Sanktathi 2021. The Baahubali actor will be starring in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. This film is temporarily called Prabhas 20. Now, the latest news update suggests that both the films will not be able to release on Sankranthi 2021. The south megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead in the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial titled, Acharya.

This film will reportedly have a social message as its central theme. The team of Acharya has not yet revealed the film's central theme. But, the fans are very excited about the film. The south superstar Chiranjeevi last featured as the lead actor in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Prabhas starrer will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The team of Prabhas 20, was previously shooting in Georgia for a crucial film schedule. But, post that all the films had to stop their filming and production work due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Now, many filmmakers from the south have decided to release their films on a digital streaming platform. Jyothika's film, Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh starrer, Penguin will be released on an OTT platform. Many filmmakers have postponed the release of their respective films. Chiranjeevi's Acharya will also feature Ram Charan. But the actor cum producer still has to complete work on the SS Rajamouli film, titled RRR.

