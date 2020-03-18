Prabhas 20 director Radha Krishna clears the air on rumors about cancelation of the film’s shooting in Georgia

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Following rumors about the cancellation of Prabhas 20's shooting in Georgia, the film's director Radha Krishna Kumar stated that the film's shooting has been happening without any troubles.

While Pooja Hegde and the other cast of the film are continuously sharing updates about the shooting of Prabhas20 in Georgia, some reports emerged last week, claiming that the film’s shooting has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Following the report, the film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar told during an interview with an English daily that the Georgia schedule was not cancelled, but the cast and crew members worked relentlessly to finish the shooting 2 days ahead of the actual schedule.

He also mentioned that the entire unit took necessary precautionary methods in order to prevent the spread of the virus at the time of the shooting. He also revealed that Prabhas’ portions were over and he has already left for Hyderabad. About the film’s release date, some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on October 16, 2020. Various media reports are also making rounds suggesting that the movie will be titled Jaan, though there has been no official confirmation on this.

Earlier in February, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had mentioned that the film will be shot on a lavish scale and major portions of the film will be shot in Europe. The film went on floors in February with a formal Pooja. Prabhas20 lead actor Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for the yet to be titled film.

