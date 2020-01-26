Prabhas 20: Director Radha Krishna Kumar spills the beans about the romantic drama starring Pooja Hegde
After Saaho, Prabhas has geared up for his next film with KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The love saga stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Prabhas resumed the shooting of the film in Hyderabad along with his co-star Pooja Hegde. Now, we have the latest update about Prabhas 20, which will set high expectations from the upcoming love saga. Director Radha Krishna Kumar about the film as they wrapped up the third schedule in Hyderabad.
Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazing captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry
— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2020
Talking to TOI, Pooja Hegde spilled the beans about working with Prabhas. She said, "Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set."
Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Trivikram, the film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
