Prabhas 20: Director Radha Krishna Kumar spills the beans about the romantic drama starring Pooja Hegde

Recently, Prabhas resumed the shooting of his upcoming film in Hyderabad along with his co-star Pooja Hegde. Now, we have the latest update about Prabhas 20, which will set high expectations from the upcoming love saga.
After Saaho, Prabhas has geared up for his next film with KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The love saga stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Prabhas resumed the shooting of the film in Hyderabad along with his co-star Pooja Hegde. Now, we have the latest update about Prabhas 20, which will set high expectations from the upcoming love saga. Director Radha Krishna Kumar about the film as they wrapped up the third schedule in Hyderabad. 

He tweeted, "Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazing captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry."  The upcoming romantic drama is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. The major part of the film will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Europe. After this tweet by director Radha Krishna, we can't wait to know what's in stores for us. Prabhas 20, which is reportedly titled Jaan is touted to be a period love story.

Talking to TOI, Pooja Hegde spilled the beans about working with Prabhas. She said, "Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Trivikram, the film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

