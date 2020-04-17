Prabhas 20: First look and title poster of Pooja Hegde and Baahubali actor's film to be out soon?

Now that it is nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against the virus, the makers are reportedly planning to release the title poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer.

One of the biggest superstars in India and internationally, Prabhas is currently busy with his untitled project opposite Pooja Hegde. Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in stores next. The makers recently wrapped up the Europe schedule and returned to India due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now that it is nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against the virus, the makers are reportedly planning to release the title poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer.

According to media reports, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer are planning to release the film's title poster and treat their fans with a huge surprise. Fans have been demanding Prabhas' first look since a very long time, hence the makers have decided to do the same. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. No official dates regarding the same have been locked yet as everything is under planning. It is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creation, the upcoming film, which is tentatively called Jaan, will see Prabhas as a fortune teller, Pooja is rumoured to play the role of a violin teacher in the film. Prabhas' 20th film is said to be a period film set in Europe.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live chat session, Pooja revealed Prabhas is quite fun on the sets. The actress added that while the Saaho star has the image of being a reserved person, he is totally different while on sets. Pooja called Prabhas one of her most talkative co-star.

