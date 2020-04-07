Prabhas 20: Makers issue clarification about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film's progress

Taking to Twitter, the makers of Prabhas 20 issued a statement that the film's making has been halted and it will be resumed only after the COVID 19 situation settles down.

While we all are waiting for an update on Baahubali actor Prabhas’ next film tentatively titled Prabhas 20, the makers on Tuesday took to social media and stated that the film has been brought to a halt and no progress has been happening ever since they returned from Georgia. They also stated that there would be no progress until the COVID 19 situation settles down. “We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe!” UV Creations wrote on Twitter. It should be noted that the director told during an interview that the cast and crew worked hard to finish the shooting in Georgia two days prior to the original schedule. The cast and crew members were in self-isolation after returning to India.

The romantic entertainer directed by Radha Krishna has Pooja Hegde as the heroine. While we all know that the film’s last schedule was cancelled in Georgia, it was reported recently that the next schedule will not be shot for the next seven to eight months. Now that the makers have openly put out a statement, it makes it clear that they are not planning to rush to complete the post-production works of the parts that were already shot. It was revealed by the makers earlier that they have plans to shoot the remaining portions in London and Europe. It is to be noted that the makers initially planned for Sankranti 2021 release. About the film’s title, various speculations making the rounds suggesting that the movie will be called Jaan though there has been no official confirmation on the film’s title.

We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) April 7, 2020

About Prabhas’ role in the film, reports suggest that the Baahubali actor has lost about 10 kilos in order to achieve a leaner look for the film. Talking about the film’s genre, Radha Krishna had earlier stated that the film would be one of the best romantic movies, and there would be some streaming romantic moments between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Pooja Hegde had stated in an earlier interview that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for Prabhas 20. Taking to social media, she shared some photos and videos from Georgia and made headlines. It is to be noted that all eyes are on Prabhas 20 as the fate of Prabhas' movies at the box office continued to be terrible. His last release Saaho, which was made on a huge budget of over Rs 350 crore received negative reviews. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was rumoured to be signed for playing the female lead in Suriya’s next film with Hari, Aruva. However, she cleared the air stated that she has not signed for any Tamil movies and stated that she hoped to entertain Tamil audience soon.

Credits :Twitter

