Prabhas 20: Makers plan to release the film with Baahubali actor in the lead on THIS date?

The Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in an upcoming film alongside Pooja Hegde. The film which is tentatively titled, Prabhas 20, will reportedly hit the big screen on October 16. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Prabhas starrer will hit the big screen by the end of 2021. But there is no confirmation yet about the news. Now, the latest buzz about the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is that the south drama will hit the big screen on October 16.

The news reports also suggest that the film's cast and crew will be flying to Georgia on March 15. The south flick is expected to be a romantic comedy. The fans are very excited about the southern drama, as it will see Baahubali and Saaho actor Prabhas in a never seen before avatar. The fans and film audience are looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde and Prabhas. The film is expected to be titled Radhe Shyam or O Dear, as per the latest media reports. The south megastar Prabhas recently announced that he will be collaborating with south director Nag Ashwin for an upcoming film. The makers of this film have not yet announced any updates but the fans are hoping to get an update soon about the Prabhas starrer.

The much-awaited film Prabhas 20, is backed jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. The upcoming film, Prabhas 20 is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar. The team of the film will be heading to Georgia for a 20-day schedule.

