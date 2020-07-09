Prabhas 20: Makers share a post with names of cast members; Film to feature Murali Sharma & Priyadarshi

The film with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead will feature actors like, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Tamil comedian Sathyan, Sasha Chettri, and Bollywood actor Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film Prabhas 20 will also feature the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Sachin Khedekar.

The southern film with Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead is tentatively called Prabhas 20. The film is helmed by ace south director Radha Krishna Kumar. Now, the latest news reports about Prabhas 20, suggest that the makers of the south flick have posted a message on Twitter, sharing the names of the cast members. The film with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead will feature actors like, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Tamil comedian Sathyan, Sasha Chettri, and Bollywood actor Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film Prabhas 20 will also feature the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Sachin Khedekar.

Actor Murali Sharma has featured in numerous Bollywood and south films. The actor Sasha Chettri, featured in Operation Gold Fish. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film. The makers of Prabhas 20 also shared an important update about the film. The makers shared a post hinting at the film's theme. The first look poster and title of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will be unveiled on July 10 at 10 AM. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to know the film's official title and the first look poster.

The film Prabhas 20's team previously were in Georgia to shoot some crucial portions of the south film. The southern drama, still reportedly has to complete the filming process. Now, all eyes are on the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to see what it has to offer to the audience members and fans.

