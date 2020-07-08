Prabhas 20 Official Update: Title and first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on THIS date
The much-awaited announcement of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming untitled film is finally here. The first look and title of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on July 10th. The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced about the same. The tweet read, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM."
The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM#Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju garu @itsBhushanKumar #Vamshi #Pramod @PraseedhaU @UV_Creations @TSeries pic.twitter.com/64e4maW9us
— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 8, 2020
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Prabhas is a fading star ,Pooja might be the IN thing today but their public images keep changing regularly. how long will Prabhas have the crowd pulling power. can he sustain public interest till the release of this movie ?