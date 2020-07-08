  1. Home
Prabhas 20 Official Update: Title and first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on THIS date

Well, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's fans were getting impatient regarding the title and the look of their upcoming film being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Finally, here's a big announcement.
Prabhas 20 Official Update: Title and first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on THIS date
The much-awaited announcement of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming untitled film is finally here. The first look and title of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on July 10th. The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced about the same. The tweet read, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM." 

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Prabhas is a fading star ,Pooja might be the IN thing today but their public images keep changing regularly. how long will Prabhas have the crowd pulling power. can he sustain public interest till the release of this movie ?

