Prabhas 20: The Rebel star and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film to go on floors this week; Read Details

Grapevine has that the upcoming movie of Tollywood star Prabhas with Pooja Hegde, will go on floors this week.

Prabhas 20, which will see Tollywood's Rebel star and Pooja Hegde sharing screen space, will go on floors this week in Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like ‘Jil’ and ‘Prayanam’, the first shooting schedule will start at the Annapurna Studios. The makers issued a note on Twitter, which read as, “#Prabhas20 shoot new schedule starts from this week at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. Rebel Star #Prabhas @hegdepooja #Gopikrishnamovies@UV_Creation s @director_radhaa.”

Prabhas’ last film Saaho was released last year and it received mixed response from critics and audience alike. A recent media report claimed that director Shankar, who is known for his big budget movies like Enthiran, 2.0, Sivaji, might be directing the next movie of Prabhas for Tollywood. He is currently busy with the shooting of the second installment of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian. Apparently, it will be yet another big-budget movie of the director.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be seen in a family entertainer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, in which she will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun. The film has music by Thaman and it is produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is slated for January 12, 2020 release. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Times Of India

