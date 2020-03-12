Prabhas 20: Rebel star and Pooja Hegde starrer's title announcement and first look poster to be out soon

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The upcoming love saga starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been the talk of the town since its inception and reportedly, the makers are set to surprise the audience soon. According to media reports, the title and the first look of the film will be released on a very special day.

Prabhas starrer Saaho, which released last year drastically failed to create magic at the box office. The Pan-India release, which features in the female lead role, managed to perform average down South but failed to mint money in Hindi version. Well, now Prabhas has geared up for his next Pan-India film starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The upcoming love saga has been the talk of the town since its inception and reportedly, the makers are set to surprise the audience soon.

According to media reports, the title and the first look of the film will be released on a very special day. The makers might unveil the first look on the occasion of Ugadi, i.e on March 25th. Ugadi is the New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states and it is celebrated grandly. Well, in the past, many filmmakers have chosen Ugadi to make special announcements and looks like the audience will be in real treat to get a new update for Prabhas starrer.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Prabhas travels to Europe amid coronavirus outbreak for the shooting of Jaan

Meanwhile, as earlier we revealed, Prabhas and team are currently in Europe for the final schedule. Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has set high expectations. As earlier we reported, Prabhas will be seen in never seen before look and will have a key flashback in the second half.

Here's a picture of Prabhas travelling to Europe:

How excited are you for this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer?

Credits :Republic World

Read More