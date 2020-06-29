Prabhas 20 Update: Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer makers erect a huge set in Hyderabad; Shoot to resume soon

According to social media buzz, a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship has been erected for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film at a major film studio in Hyderabad.

Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen next opposite Pooja Hegde in their upcoming film tentatively called, Jaan. Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Before the lockdown due to COVID-19, the makers had wrapped the major part of the shoot in Europe and few other places. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the team returned to India. Well, with the current situation in the country over this virus spread, looks like the makers are planning to create set up in India and resume the shoot here itself. According to social media buzz, a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship has been erected at a major film studio in Hyderabad.

Prabhas 20 is bankrolled by UV Creations in association with Gopi Krishna Movies. While the team is gearing up to resume the shoot, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the first look and title of the upcoming Pan India film. The fans of superstar are constantly keeping a tab on all the updates and the progress of the film. Well, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde fans can rejoice as the team will come together once again as they will resume the shoot in August. It is said Prabhas will be seen essaying a palm reader and a role that he has never played before in any of his films. The music of the film will be composed by Amit Tridevi and Manoj Paramahamsa handles cinematography.

A whooping Hospital set, Europe street set & a big Ship set has been erected at a Major Film studio in #Hyderabad, shoot may Resumes From August - Production Designer R.Ravinder Reddy about #Prabhas20 — Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, during a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde revealed Prabhas is super fun on the sets. The actress also said that Saaho star has the image of being a reserved person in real life, but he is totally different while on sets. Pooja called Prabhas one of her most talkative co-stars.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×