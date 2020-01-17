Prabhas 20 Update: Prabhas resumes shooting for his next love saga; Says 'Looking forward to a fun schedule'

The latest update about Prabhas 20 is that a new schedule has kick-started in Hyderabad. The Baahubali star shared a picture from the sets of the film.

After Saaho, Prabhas' fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film with KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The love saga stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans had been eagerly waiting for an update about the film's shoot. Amidst huge buzz on social media among Prabhas' fans about the film's new update, the Baahubali star has shared something very interesting on the same. The latest update about Prabhas 20 is that a new schedule has kick-started in Hyderabad.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Prabhas wrote on Facebook, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule." Tentatively titled Jaan, the upcoming romantic drama is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. The major part of the film will be shot in Mumbai and Europe. After Saaho, Jaan will be Prabhas' another multi-lingual film, considering he has become Pan-Indian star now. Meanwhile, Prabhas has reportedly has shed some weight for the film.

The first schedule of Jaan kick-started in Europe a couple of months ago. Prabhas has already shot for a few scenes and finally, the new second has kick-started. During the interviews, Pooja Hegde was all praise for Prabhas. Talking to TOI, she said, "Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Trivikram, the film is getting a phenomenal response.

Credits :Facebook

