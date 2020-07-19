Prabhas 21 Announcement: Deepika Padukone OFFICIALLY joins Baahubali star Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's sci fi film

Indian film industry's two biggest actors, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screenspace for the first time Nag Ashwin's upcoming film tentatively titled, Prabhas 21.

Indian film industry's two biggest actors, Prabhas and will be sharing the screenspace for the first time in Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film, Prabhas 21. The film has been the talk of the town since a very long time and finally, the makers of Prabhas starrer have made a huge announcement. From to Keerthy Suresh, a lot of names were speculated to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. Eventually, Deepika Padukone grabbed this big deal and well, fans can't wait to see them together on the big screen. The makers of Prabhas starrer uniquely made this announcement through YouTube Live. A sneak peek was shared ahead of the big surprise.

The official twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." Fans can't keep calm and are showering the actress with congratulatory messages on twitter. There was also a huge buzz that Deepika agreed to be a part of the film but has also demanded a huge remuneration. Meanwhile, the Mahanati director has already kick-started the pre-production works and the shooting will go on floors in April next year. Talking about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's other upcoming projects, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be seen playing a small yet important role in husband-actor 's upcoming film, '83.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The first look and title were unveiled recently and it received an immense response on social media. Now, fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Reportedly, the Baahubali star will be seen playing the role of a palm reader. Set to be a unique love story, Prabas and Pooja's film is set in the backdrop of Europe.

Check out the official announcement of Prabhas 21:

