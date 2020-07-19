Prabhas 21 Announcement: Deepika Padukone OFFICIALLY joins Baahubali star Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's sci fi film
Indian film industry's two biggest actors, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screenspace for the first time in Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film, Prabhas 21. The film has been the talk of the town since a very long time and finally, the makers of Prabhas starrer have made a huge announcement. From Alia Bhatt to Keerthy Suresh, a lot of names were speculated to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. Eventually, Deepika Padukone grabbed this big deal and well, fans can't wait to see them together on the big screen. The makers of Prabhas starrer uniquely made this announcement through YouTube Live. A sneak peek was shared ahead of the big surprise.
The official twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." Fans can't keep calm and are showering the actress with congratulatory messages on twitter. There was also a huge buzz that Deepika agreed to be a part of the film but has also demanded a huge remuneration. Meanwhile, the Mahanati director has already kick-started the pre-production works and the shooting will go on floors in April next year.
Talking about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's other upcoming projects, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be seen playing a small yet important role in husband-actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, '83.
Prabhas, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The first look and title were unveiled recently and it received an immense response on social media. Now, fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Reportedly, the Baahubali star will be seen playing the role of a palm reader. Set to be a unique love story, Prabas and Pooja's film is set in the backdrop of Europe.
Check out the official announcement of Prabhas 21:
Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure. #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7#Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas pic.twitter.com/PLdgPT6igz
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 19, 2020
As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR https://t.co/QqWERCVywC#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 19, 2020
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Excited for the flim dp love you
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Yesss deepyyy waiting for the flim
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Will be a crap film most likely.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
I am super excited for this film
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Plz wait for a first look of her character...that her paid fan clubs and PR will hype to death lol
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangana ki jali kya
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Mata PR started full swing
Anonymous 2 hours ago
No thanks deepika is a snake
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Alia everyone knows that who is snake
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Please don't make crap like saaho .....make a good film.