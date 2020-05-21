Prabhas 21: Baahubali actor's next project with Nag Ashwin to have Alia Bhatt as the female lead?

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's upcoming project will reportedly have Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The latter is also planning to narrate Alia the script after lockdown.

Baahubali star Prabhas’ fans are pretty much excited after it has been announced that he will be collaborating with Nag Ashwin for a new project. It has been tentatively titled Prabhas 21 and is grabbing headlines ever since its announcement. The movie is reportedly going to be a pan Indian drama that has been made at a budget of whopping Rs. 400 crore. If the latest media reports are to be believed, the movie will go on floors this November.

As of now, fans are left speculating about the female lead of the movie that has not been announced yet. The latest buzz is that the makers are considering ’s name for the same. Naga Ashwin himself plans to meet the Brahmastra actress and narrate her the movie’s script once the lockdown ends. Interestingly, Alia is making her debut in the South film industry with RRR that has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame.

Earlier, and ’s names were also reportedly considered for the movie. Well, only time will tell who will feature alongside Prabhas in the Nag Ashwin directorial that has been produced by Ashwini Dutt. The movie will be released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, and others. Talking about Prabhas, he is currently gearing up for another movie co-starring Pooja Hegde that has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It has been tentatively titled as Oh Dear. Most of the scenes from his movie have been shot in the exotic locale of Georgia.

Credits :123Telugu

