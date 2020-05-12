Prabhas 21: Baahubali star to romance the daughter of a Goddess in Nag Ashwin directorial?

Prabhas will be reportedly romancing the daughter of a Goddess in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial. Read on for further details.

Baahubali star Prabhas will soon be collaborating with noted filmmaker Nag Ashwin for a new project that has been tentatively titled Prabhas 21. As soon as this movie was announced, speculations became rife about its plot and the rest of the star cast. The pan Indian drama is reportedly being made at a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. As per the latest buzz, the shooting for Prabhas 21 will begin from November this year much to the excitement of fans.

If the latest media reports are to be believed, the movie’s story revolves around a human being’s son and an angel who happens to be the daughter of a Goddess. It also chronicles around what exploitations he can do on earth and how he can survive in the same. As per earlier reports, Prabhas will be portraying the role of a superhero in the movie. Well, that definitely connects a bit with the present news, right?

Talking about Prabhas 21, the pan Indian drama has been produced by Ashwini Dutt and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, and others. As of now, ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal the names of the rest of the star cast including the female lead who will be paired up opposite Prabhas. The Baahubali actor is also teaming up with Pooja Hegde for yet another movie which has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Most of the scenes of this movie has been shot in parts of Georgia.

