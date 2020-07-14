  1. Home
Prabhas 21: Is Deepika Padukone demanding a whopping amount for Nag Ashwin's pan India project?

If rumours are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone has agreed to be a part of Prabhas' next film with Nag Ashwin but has demanded huge remuneration.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 02:43 pm
Baahubali star Prabhas' upcoming film titled Radhe Shyam is the talk of the town since a very long time. The actor will be seen sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde and fans are highly waiting for this film. Meanwhile, moviegoers are also curious about his 21st film with director Nag Ashwin. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced a big-budget project earlier this year in February and since then a lot of names have been speculated on who will play the female lead role in the film. Reportedly, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is approached to play the female lead in Prabhas starrer. 

If rumours are anything to go by, Deepika has agreed to be a part of the film but has demanded huge remuneration. If things work out, her remuneration will be the highest for a Telugu film. Reportedly, Nag Ashwin is keen to cast Deepika and is ready to pay the demanded fee by Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the pre-production work has kick-started and fans are eagerly looking forward to a new update from the makers of Prabhas starrer Pan-Indian project. Nag Ashwin’s last film Mahanati, which was a biopic on late legendary actor Savitri, which was a blockbuster hit. 

The Saaho star is expected to start the shoot after wrapping up the remaining portions of Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the first look of the upcoming movie has set high expectations already. 

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the trilingual sports drama, 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. 

Credits :Times Of India

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Does Deepika PR think people are going to buy this lies? After her disasterous chappak?

