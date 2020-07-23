Deepika Padukone loves all the attention for film with Baahubali star Prabhas as her fans can't keep calm

There is too much excitement around this film as Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the first time, which is one of the highlights. In fact, DP is loving all the attention and has been sharing it on her Instagram.

One of the biggest news of this month from the entertainment world, and Baahubali star Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace for the very first time in Nag Ashwin's next, which will reportedly be a science-fiction film. The Baahubali actor's highly anticipated film is tentatively called Prabhas 21. The makers of the upcoming big-budget film took to Twitter to announce this news last week and it took social media by storm. Prabhas also posted on his Instagram as he welcomed Deepika as the female lead of his next film. He wrote, “We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome."

The Bajirao Mastani actress dropped a lovely comment on Prabhas’s post and fans can't keep calm about this new onscreen pair in the industry. “Thank You so much for the warm welcome!I cannot wait for this incredible journey to begin…," Deepika wrote on Prabhas' Instagram post. Well, there is too much excitement around this film as Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the first time, which is one of the highlights. In fact, DP is loving all the attention and has been sharing it on her Instagram. Fans have been calling this paring 'historic' and 'blockbuster' and the stunner has been reposting it on her IG. Meanwhile, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house is completing 50 years in the film industry in 2022 and this special occasion, the makers have decided to release Prabhas 21.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' multilingual project has become THE biggest announcement of all times. With such amazing response from all over, audience are waiting with bated breathe for the makers to reveal more details.#Prabhad #DeepikaPadukone #Prabhas21 — (@PrabhasNandan) July 23, 2020

Nag Ashwin in a statement said that story of the film will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. He said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

How excited are you for this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starter? Let us know in the comment section below!

Credits :Instagram

