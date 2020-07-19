Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone to romance Baahubali star in sci fi film set amidst fictional World War 3?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to share the screenspace for the first time is itself a big surprise and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them.

As earlier we reported, might play the female lead opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's upcoming Pan-India sci-fi film. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. According to the latest buzz, the film is said to be set in the backdrop of a fictional third world war. The untitled film, Prabhas 21 is expected to go on floors in April next year. There was also a huge buzz that Deepika agreed to be a part of the film but has also demanded a huge remuneration. Well, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone coming together for the first time on the big screen, is itself a big surprise and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them.

Meanwhile, the makers of Prabhas 21 are set to make a big announcement about the film today at 11 AM. The production house is hinting at a big surprise for Prabhas' next film, which can be about Deepika Padukone playing the female lead role. The tweet read, "We’re extremely thrilled with the response guys! We love you..Surprise unveils at 11 AM tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the Mahanati director has already kick-started the pre-production works and fans are eagerly looking forward to a new update from the makers of Prabhas starrer Pan-Indian project.

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the trilingual sports drama, 83 starring in the lead role.

On the other hand, Prabhas will resume shooting for director Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

