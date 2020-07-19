Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone is THRILLED for Nag Ashwin's next; Calls it an incredible journey ahead

India's two biggest superstars, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have teamed up for Nag Ashwin's Pan-India film tentatively called, Prabhas 21. DP is super excited to be a part of this project and also shared about the same on Instagram.

Finally, the much-awaited big announcement is out! India's two biggest superstars, Prabhas and have teamed up for Nag Ashwin's Pan-India film tentatively called, Prabhas 21. The upcoming science-fiction drama is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The makers of the film took to social media and shared this big surprise with moviegoers. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." Well, fans can't keep calm and have been showering the actress with congratulatory messages.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is super happy as she joins the team and is looking forward to the incredible journey ahead. Sharing a sneak peek of the big announcement on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone expressed her excitement on working with Prabhas and team. She wrote, 'Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..." A lot of names were speculated for the female lead role opposite Baahubali star but eventually, Padukone bagged this big role. Moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in stores next but definitely, it is going to be incredible and expectations are already high.

Nag Ashwin in a statement said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

DP was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will be seen next in 83 starring in the lead role. The film is a sports drama based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will soon resume shoot for Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

