Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin CONFIRMS the Rebel Star's film will be Pan Indian? Find Out

Nag Ashwin, who will be directing Prabhas' next film tentatively titled Prabhas 21, has revealed that the film will be based on sci-fiction.

Nag Ashwin, who rose to fame after his role in National Award winning movie Mahanati, recently confirmed the genre of Prabhas' 21st film. In a recent media interaction, he reportedly confirmed that the film will be pan Indian it will be a science-fiction genre. It is also being reported that Nag Ashwin will spend about 10 months on the pre-production work of the film. Some media reports suggested that the film will be made at a whooping budget of Rs 250 cr and that the film’s shooting will begin in December this year.

The director, during the interview, also confirmed that the film will hit the big screens in 2021. Some media reports suggest that Prabhas will be seen in a superhero avatar. Though the news of superhero has not been announced officially, it has created buzz all over the internet. Reports suggest that the film will also have an ensemble of great acting and technical talents.

Hearsay has that the Saaho star will start the shooting of his portion in this movie after his current commitments are wrapped up. The film will be bankrolled by Aswini Dutt and it is being reported that the film will have great sets, and it is expected that this will be a pretty big project. Nag Ashwin’s last film Mahanati, which was a biopic of late legendary actor Savithri became a blockbuster and also went on to win three National Awards this year, along with international recognition in festivals across the world.

Credits :Indiaglitz

