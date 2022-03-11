Prabhas on accepting 'Radhe Shyam': I felt something unique and different in love

It is no doubt that Radhe Shyam is one of the most-talked-about movies in Tollywood currently. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The trailers and posters of sci-fiction were lauded by the fans as they took them on a miraculous journey filled with love. The chemistry of the leads stole the show in the first glimpse from the film. The trailers had hinted that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be a unique love story with a gripping mystery. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde told why they accepted the movie.

While talking to the new portal, Prabhas said, “The story felt so good. It felt like something unique and different in love. I never believed in palmistry, but I did want to listen to his story, and with every second I was like, wow, this is really good. I think I should do this.” He added that he was amazed the way the story goes, the twists and the climax and the light feel as it's very good.

The movie’s lead actress Pooja Hegde said that she was amazed by the creative thinking and beauty of the script. She added, “I think I got so excited with my character per se because it had so much scope for me to have fun with, to do something new.” She further said that she loved going on the sets and was excited to play different roles.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film reaches the theatres on 11 March. The movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The movie marks the first collaboration between Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas.

