Prabhas addresses fans at Krishnam Raju's condolence meet as they go gaga; Says 'love you darlings'
Prabhas' pics and videos from the village are going viral and fans can't keep calm watching him smile and talk to them.
Prabhas, who recently lost his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, is currently in his village Mogalthuru for a condolences meet. The actor and his family addressed his lakhs of fans who gathered to get a glimpse of him and stand by him during these hard times. The Radhe Shyam actor is seen flaunting a big smile and said love you all darlings.
A few videos and pics of Prabhas addressing his fans in his village have taken the internet by storm. One can see fans chanting his name in the videos and shouting, watching him smile and wave at them. The actor addressed fans and said, "How is everyone? Love you darlings..love you all core. Lunch is ready, everybody please eat."
The actor, his aunt, and sisters came onto the stage and greeted all his fans who have come to stand by them during their loss of Krishnam Raju's demise. His pics and videos from the village are going viral and fans can't keep calm watching him smile and talk to them.
The actor traveled to his village Mogalthur in Bhimavaram on 29th September to attend late uncle Krishnam Raju's condolence event. It is believed that arrangements for about 75000 to 1 Lakh people have been made for the condolence meeting for the late Krishnam Raju.
Prabhas, who maintains a very low-key life, recently for the first time posted about his personal life on social media. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video with his late uncle Krishnam Raju. It's a fan-made edit of Prabhas and his uncle flaunting various angles on the big screen.
Krishnam Raju reportedly passed away in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am. According to reports, he had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital.