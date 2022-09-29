Prabhas addresses fans at Krishnam Raju's condolence meet as they go gaga; Says 'love you darlings'

Prabhas, who recently lost his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, is currently in his village Mogalthuru for a condolences meet. The actor and his family addressed his lakhs of fans who gathered to get a glimpse of him and stand by him during these hard times. The Radhe Shyam actor is seen flaunting a big smile and said love you all darlings. A few videos and pics of Prabhas addressing his fans in his village have taken the internet by storm. One can see fans chanting his name in the videos and shouting, watching him smile and wave at them. The actor addressed fans and said, "How is everyone? Love you darlings..love you all core. Lunch is ready, everybody please eat."

The actor, his aunt, and sisters came onto the stage and greeted all his fans who have come to stand by them during their loss of Krishnam Raju's demise. His pics and videos from the village are going viral and fans can't keep calm watching him smile and talk to them.