Prabhas' Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon says she would 'marry' him amid dating rumours; Fans go gaga

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who are currently working together on the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Adipurush, have become the new talk of the town reel couple. Rumours are rife that the duo are dating and their chemistry and bond at the trailer launch added much-needed fuel. Fans have been rooting for them ever since then. Now, yet again, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are trending on Twitter. Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her Hindi film Bhediya and during the interview, her mention of Prabhas caught the eyes of fans. In one clip that is going viral, Kriti Sanon in an interview is seen saying if she ever gets a chance she would marry Prabhas.

In another video, Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the Hindi film, is seen indirectly hinting that a tall 'shezada' that would suit her perfectly has come into her life. Fans shared this clip on Twitter and claimed that it's Prabhas. Well, another video shows Kriti Sanon revealing that Prabhas turned Telugu teacher for her in Adipurush. Darling fans are going gaga over these videos and hoping that the dating rumours are true. Not just this, fans have shared many videos of Kriti Sanon speaking about Prabhas and they are rooting for them.

Take a look at videos as fans root for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon :

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours For unversed, Prabhas was previously linked up with Anushka Shetty for years. However, both always quoted that they are 'just friends'. Apart from Anushka Shetty, Prabhas has never been linked to any actress before, so these rumours have surely caught fans' attention. Many fans are shipping them and hoping the rumours of them dating are true. However, only time will tell, till then Prabhas and Kriti surely look good together.