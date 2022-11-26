Prabhas' Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon says she would 'marry' him amid dating rumours; Fans go gaga
Fans have shared many videos of Kriti Sanon speaking about Prabhas and they are rooting for them. The duo are currently working together on pan Indian film Adipurush.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who are currently working together on the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Adipurush, have become the new talk of the town reel couple. Rumours are rife that the duo are dating and their chemistry and bond at the trailer launch added much-needed fuel. Fans have been rooting for them ever since then. Now, yet again, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are trending on Twitter.
Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her Hindi film Bhediya and during the interview, her mention of Prabhas caught the eyes of fans. In one clip that is going viral, Kriti Sanon in an interview is seen saying if she ever gets a chance she would marry Prabhas.
In another video, Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the Hindi film, is seen indirectly hinting that a tall 'shezada' that would suit her perfectly has come into her life. Fans shared this clip on Twitter and claimed that it's Prabhas. Well, another video shows Kriti Sanon revealing that Prabhas turned Telugu teacher for her in Adipurush.
Darling fans are going gaga over these videos and hoping that the dating rumours are true. Not just this, fans have shared many videos of Kriti Sanon speaking about Prabhas and they are rooting for them.
Take a look at videos as fans root for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon :
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours
For unversed, Prabhas was previously linked up with Anushka Shetty for years. However, both always quoted that they are 'just friends'. Apart from Anushka Shetty, Prabhas has never been linked to any actress before, so these rumours have surely caught fans' attention. Many fans are shipping them and hoping the rumours of them dating are true. However, only time will tell, till then Prabhas and Kriti surely look good together.
Adipurush trolled and compared with Hanu-Man
Adipurush was recently in the headlines as the film turned into a meme fest yet again with the release of Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man teaser. As both the films are similar in the genre with mythological VFX, netizens are comparing Adipurush with Hanu-Man. Twitter folks are hailing the visuals and VFX of the Hanu-Man teaser and calling out Om Raut and the team of Adipurush.
About Adipurush
Adipurush starring Prabhas is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead. It is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023, in theatres