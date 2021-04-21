  1. Home
Prabhas' Adipurush: Disappointed fans demand update on Ram Navami after an unofficial announcement went viral

An unofficial announcement surfaced yesterday stated that the makers will share an update as Rama Navami special.
3447 reads Mumbai
Prabhas' Adipurush: Disappointed fans demand update on Ram Navami after an unofficial announcement went viral
Yesterday, the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush took over the internet after an unofficial Twitter handle of the film promised that an update will be made by the makers on Ram Navami at 7:11 AM. Fans who were eager to know the update, waited with bated breath as the clock struck 7:11 today. However, to their disappointment, no announcement or update was made by the makers. Disappointed with this, fans took to social media and demanded the makers to share an update.

Adipurush is touted to be a mythological drama which will be based on the great Indian epic Ramayan. While Prabhas plays Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sita. In February, Sunny Singh was welcomed by the team and it is reported that he will be seen playing the role of Laxman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravan and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them.

Meanwhile, the makers of Adipurush have rebuilt the set up in Mumbai after fire broke out on sets recently. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. It is one of the highly anticipated Pan Indian films and it is expected that the makers will release more official updates in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Prabhas has a line up of big budget films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam, Salaar and the yet to be titled film with Deepika Padukone.

