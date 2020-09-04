Prabhas’ Adipurush: Kiara Advani to play the leading lady in the Om Raut directorial?

It is to be noted that Keerthy Suresh was earlier speculated to play as the leading lady in the film starring Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly one of the most loved and talented actresses in the industry. Apparently, she is most likely to play the leading lady in the much-awaited film Adipurush. The film is an adaptation of one of the great Indian epic Ramayana. According to The Times Of India, Kiara Advani was approached for the role, and it is expected that the makers will announce it officially. Earlier, it was speculated that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady.

It is to be noted that the makers revealed yesterday that will be seen playing as the main antagonist in the film. He will be seen essaying the role of ‘the most intelligent demon king’ Lankesh in the movie. Prabhas plays Lord Rama. Currently, in the pre-production stage, it is expected that the film will go on floors in 2021 and hit the theatres in 2022. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.

Well, it looks like fans of Prabhas are in for a visual treat and a power packed entertainer is on the cards with Adipurush. Meanwhile, it was earlier speculated that Kiara Advani will be seen playing the leading lady in Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. However, the director denied the rumours and requested the fans to wait for the official cast list released by the makers.

