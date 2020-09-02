  1. Home
Prabhas’ Adipurush: Makers to REVEAL update on the ‘most intelligent demon’ tomorrow

With Prabhas' new update, it looks like the film's makers will announce the film's main antagonist tomorrow.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 07:59 pm
It was revealed sometimes back that Prabhas will be seen playing as Lord Ram in his upcoming film titled Adipurush. Now, Prabhas took to his Instagram space and posted an update stating that the makers of the film will unveil ‘the most intelligent demon’ tomorrow. Well, it looks like the makers will announce who will be seen playing the role of antagonist (Ravan) in the film. He revealed that the update will be made at 7:11 am tomorrow.

Bollywood director Om Raut is helming the film and it is expected that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram going by the poster. An official confirmation about the film’s genre is yet to be made, while the film’s title poster suggests that the film will be based on the great Hindu epic Ramayan. It is speculated that Prabhas will be seen playing as Lord Ram, while reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of goddess Sitha. However, an official update is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two other films in his pipeline including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and the yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone. Recently, the makers of Radhe Shyan revealed that they will resume with the shooting in the month of October. They also revealed the first look poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Reports suggest that the film will be a fantasy drama, which will be based on a love story between a princess and a fortune teller.

See his post here:

