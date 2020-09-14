Prabhas’ Adipurush: MM Keeravani to compose music for the Om Raut directorial?

So far, the makers have confirmed that the film will have Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and the rest of the cast and crew has still not been revealed.

We all know that Prabhas will be next seen playing Lord Ram in his upcoming film titled Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, it is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. While the makers have confirmed that the film will have as the main antagonist, the rest of the cast and crew has still not been revealed. Now, a media report has come up stating that ace music composer MM Keeravani will compose music for the magnum opus.

However, we have to wait for the makers to come up with an official announcement to know for sure. It is to be noted that the upcoming magnum opus by SS Rajamouli titled RRR also has music composed by Keeravani. The film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Coming back to Adipurush, it is anticipated that the film will have Keerthy Suresh or Kiara Advani as the leading ladies. Prabhas will be seen playing as Lord Ram in the film.

It is expected that more updates about the film will be made soon by the makers. Well, it looks like we are in for a huge visual and audio treat. Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishnan. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and the makers have released the first look poster. He also has in his kitty, a film with , which will also be made on a mammoth budget.

