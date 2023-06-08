Prabhas' Adipurush to Udhayanindi Stalin's Maamannan; Upcoming movie releases in June 2023

After a good and entertaining May, here comes June. It's an exciting month as many various genre movies in South languages have been lined up. There is something for everyone, from romantic comedies to epic mythological dramas, from crime thrillers to animated superhero adventures. From a biggie-like mythological film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to Udayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan many movies are gearing up for releasing every Friday this month. If you are movie buffs, who can't survive without watching a movie every weekend, here we bring you the calendar of South movie releases in June. Mark it, and happy watching.

Check out the full list of South movies releasing in June

Takkar

Siddharth is returning to full-on action mode with his next film titled Takkar, which is scheduled for release on June 9. The film is gearing up for release in Tamil and Telugu as well. Helmed by Karthik G Krish, the film stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead. Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth will be seen in significant roles.The music for the movie is composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

Por Thozil

Por Thozil is a Tamil film, directed by Vignesh Raja, starring Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan, and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on June 9 in the theatres. Reported to be an investigative thriller, the film is about a young cop who hunts for a serial killer. The early reviews of the film are good and promise an engaging ride to the audience.



Vimanam

It is a Telugu and Tamil film starring multi-talented Samuthirakani in the lead role along with Anasuya Bhardwaj, Meera Jasmine and Dhruvan Varma. Vimanan is the story of a father`s endless pursuit to make his son`s biggest dream of traveling in a flight come true. The film will hit the cinema halls on June 9.



Adipurush

The biggest release of June is Prabhas' highly anticipated and awaited mythological film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas as Lord Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in the epic-based mythological film. The trailer was released a few days ago and promises a visual treat to everyone.

Adipurush is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023, in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX.



Spy

After the super acclaim of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha will be back on the big screens with his upcoming action thriller Spy. Spy is reportedly based on the secret kept by India, in connecting to the truth behind the existence of freedom fighter and revolutionary icon Subhash Chandra Bose after he went missing.

Advertisement

Spy is written and directed by editor Garry BH, who is making his directorial debut. Ishwarya Menon is the female lead and Sri Charan Pakala is the music director. The film is scheduled to have pan Indian release. Spy is all set to release worldwide on June 29.

Amala

Amala movie is a psychological thriller and is directed by Nishad Ebrahim and features Srikanth Krishnamachari playing the lead role as cop. The story follows the journey of a smart police officer who is given the case of a series of murders happening overnight.

Maamannan

Maamannan starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in lead roles, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Tamil. It is also a very special movie as Maamanam is the last movie between Stalin and Vadivelu. The film is based on political drama. Music is composed by AR Rahman and the songs that have been released so far gained huge responses from audiences.

Maamanan is announced to be released in June. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.

Mama Mascheendra

Sudheer Babu is teaming up with director Harshavardhan for his next titled Mama Mascheendra. Sudheer is said to play three characters in the film-- Durga, an obese man, Parasuram, an elderly gangster, and a DJ. It is directed by actor-filmmaker Harshavardhan and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. This film has been announced to release in June but an official release date is yet to be shared.

Advertisement

If we have missed any release of this month, do comment down and let us below. Also, let us know which movie you are excited about to watch in theatres.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej to exchange ring with Lavanya Tripathi in the evening at his home; Allu Arjun to attend