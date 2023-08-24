Prabhas' Adipurush trolled for higher budget than Chandrayaan 3; Netizens say 600crs scientist ko dena..

It's been months since Prabhas' Adipurush was released and tanked at the box office, but still catches headlines for trolls on VFX, dialogues, budget, etc. Now, the film is getting trolled for its massive budgets after Chandrayaan 3 success. According to reports, the Chandrayaan 3 mission budget is less than Adipurush, which is the reason for trolling. Several netizens criticized Adipurush and said they should have at least given that money to scientists.

As per reports, the Prabhas starrer was made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, whereas Chandrayaan 3 was reportedly Rs 615 crores. While Adipurush failed poorly, ISRO charted history to India with the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's surface. India created history as it became the first country to land near the moon’s South Pole. Netizens criticized Adipurush for spending so much on a movie that showed the most epic Ramayana in a poor light.

Sharing the collab post of Adipurush and Chandrayaan 3 budget, one user wrote, Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha." Another one commented, "To put otherwise , amount spent for junk adipurush could've completed a moon mission."

About Adipurush

Adipurush miserably failed at the box office with poor reviews and was also caught in several controversies. The film caught in several controversies for the wrong portrayal of Ramayana, alleged misinterpretation of facts, Hanuman dialogues, and more. The movie's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir faced a lot of flak for writing dialogues that were deemed unworthy to be in a movie based on India's beloved epic.

Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devadatta Nage in key roles. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix. Recently, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban on Adipurush shows in theatres and OTT platforms in the future.

