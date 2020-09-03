Prabhas’ Adipurush Whom do you think will be perfect to play Sita Anushka Shetty or Keerthy Suresh; VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know, whom do you think will be the perfect one to play as Sita in Adipurush starring Prabhas as the lead actor.

We all know that Prabhas will be next seen playing Lord Ram in his upcoming film titled Adipurush. While some reports suggest that the film will have Keerthy Suresh playing Goddess Sita, there are no official update abut the same. Today, the makers revealed that the film will have playing as the demon king Raavan. With this, fans are anticipating who will be seen playing as Sita.

Keerthy Suresh, who has bagged a National Award for her role as veteran actor Savithri in the latter’s biopic, has proved how big an actress she is. Several fans have also taken to social media and stated that they want to see Keerthy as Sita and she would be the perfect one to play the role. However, we all have witnessed the chemistry between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in Baahubali, and it would be undeniable if one says that Anushka Shetty will be perfect to play Sita.

Bollywood director Om Raut is helming the film and it is expected that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram going by the poster. An official confirmation about the film’s genre is yet to be made, while the film’s title poster suggests that the film will be based on the great Hindu epic Ramayan. Take this poll below and let us know, whom do you think will be the perfect one to play as Sita.

