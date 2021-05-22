  1. Home
Prabhas is all praises for Ek Mini Katha’s trailer; Wishes the makers all success

The film is is directed by debutant, Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. It is produced by UV Concepts.
Prabhas is all praises for Ek Mini Katha's trailer; Wishes the makers all success
As soon as the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Ek Mini Katha was released, it received a wide appreciation from audience and critics! The Telugu film's trailer looks promising with some rib-tickling humour and romance. The highlight of the film is the fact that it addresses a rather sensitive issue, faced by men, but never discussed openly. All, with a huge dash of humour. Soon after the trailer’s release, netizens lauded it for breaking the stigma faced by men in a hilarious way.

Superstar, Prabhas took to social media to praise the trailer. He wrote, "Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career! Thanks to Shoban garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now, his son Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one." Ek Mini Katha features an ensemble cast of Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar and Shraddha Das. It is directed by debutant, Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. It is produced by UV Concepts. 

Also Read: David Warner makes Tollywood fans go gaga as he deepfakes himself as Allu Arjun in Ramulo Ramula song

The film is scheduled to have a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 27 May 2021. Prabhas, meanwhile, has four other pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishakumar. He also has Adipurush in his kitty, which will be directed by Om Raut and another one with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. His film with Prashanth Neel is titled Salaar which has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

