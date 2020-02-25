Prabhas all set to produce Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula's next film? Find Out

Prabhas's production house UV Creations will be producing the upcoming film by the Bheeshma director.

The Baahubali actor is reportedly backing Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula's next film. Prabhas's production house UV Creations will be producing the upcoming film by the Bheeshma director. The director is currently basking in the glory of his recently released film Bheeshma. The south flick was a romantic saga, with Nithiin and Dear Comrade actress in the lead. The fans and film audiences loved the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead actors. The south director Venky Kudumula had made his directorial debut with the film titled Chalo.

The film featured actors Naga Shaurya and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film Chalo had proved to be a box office success. The fans and audience members are now eagerly looking forward to watching the director's upcoming film. The producers of Venky Kudumula's next film have not yet made a formal announcement about the film's cast and crew. But, the fans are hoping that the announcement will be made soon. On the work front, Baahubali and Saahi actor Prabhas will be seen in a film with south siren Pooja Hegde. The film is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar who is known for his film titled Jil.

The south actress Pooja Hegde recently featured in the super hit flick opposite megastar Allu Arjun, called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The fans have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer. The film is reportedly titled Jaan. The news reports suggest that the Prabhas starrer will be set in the era of the 1970s.

