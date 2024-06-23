Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD to have its first show at THIS time

Kalki 2898 AD, a highly awaited Telugu film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is all set to make a grand theatrical premiere. The sci-fi thriller starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan is an ambitious endeavor that will change the dynamics of the genre fundamentally in Indian cinema history.

As the fans have already started celebrating the next big thing in Indian Cinema, the Telangana Government has delighted fans with a piece of exciting news with a slight twist for its die-hard admirers.

Kalki 2898 AD first show to begin at 5:30 AM

In the early hours of June 23, renowned PR Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X and shared a picture of a signed document by the honorable Telangana Government.

As per the document, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has been granted special shows from June 27, 2024. Although, the ticket prices have been hiked for 8 days i.e, from June 27 to July 4.

The first show of the sci-fi flick will start at 5:30 am. As per the document, the price structure in the regular theaters has been increased by approximately Rs. 70, while in the multiplex, the ticket prices have been hiked up to Rs. 100.

This can be considered as a significant move for the makers to surpass some amount of the budget in its first week which is surely going to be huge in terms of numbers.

Meanwhile, the film's recently released trailer has completely raised the excitement level of not just movie lovers but also renowned celebrities and directors from the industry. Currently, fans are just bracing themselves to see Nag Ashwin's vision on the big screens.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

In addition to Prabhas, the sci-fi mythological flick also features Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Apart from the lead actors, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other notable actors have significant roles.

Nag Ashwin authored and directed the film, which Vyjayanthi Movies, a C. Aswini Dutt production, has bankrolled.

June 27, 2024, is when the science fiction spectacular movie will debut in theaters in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English languages respectively.

