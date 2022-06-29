Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan start new beginnings of Nag Ashwin's office; Glimpse inside the private party

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Neel, and Nani recently got together under one roof for a lavish private party to celebrate 50 years of Vyjayanthi Films. While the pics from the party went viral on the internet, now an inside video from the party has been released and it sure was a happy day with laughter and memories.

The stars got together for the star-studded affair as Vyjayanthi Films opened a new office in Hyderabad. Now, the production house shared a video from inside the party and it was a memorable affair. Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan cut the ribbon of the new office and spent quality time talking with each other with smiles. Amitabh Bachchan got a grand welcome from everyone and all looked super intrquied while he was talking.

Sharing the video, the production house wrote, "We’re ever so grateful as we expand our horizons and reach new milestones!Here’s to our new workspace, and here’s to many more stories being created. Couldn’t have asked for a more legendary beginning than this."

Meanwhile, Vyjayanthi Films is currently financing Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. This Nag Ashwin directorial is touted to be a science fiction. Bollywood's stunning beauty Disha Patani joined the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's big-budget movie Project K recently.

Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer and Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer. Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.