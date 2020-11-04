  1. Home
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s Baahubali franchise to be rereleased in Tamil Nadu theatres

Starring Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Baahubali is directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.
After a long wait, theatres in Tamil Nadu are finally reopening for the public on November 10. Though the central government permitted for theatres to reopen in the month of October, the southern state did not give its nod as the number of positive COVID 19 cases did not come down. Now that the Covid curve has flatlined in the state, theatres are all set to be reopened in the state. On Friday (6/11/2020), Baahuli: The Beginning will have a rerun.

The next Friday (13/11/2020), the film’s second part titled Baahubali: The Conclusion will have a rerun. Starring an ensemble of star cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathya Raj among the others in key roles, the film was a historic flick. The film had all elements including complications in relationships, plotting, revenge, backstabbing, humor, romance in the right amount.

The film was released in two parts – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film in the series, was released in 2015. It was the first Tollywood film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2, which opened in 2017, became the highest grosser of all times in the history of Indian cinema. It goes without saying that Baahubali will be our forever favourite film. With all the mammoth sets and goosebumps inducing dialogues, the SS Rajamouli directorial turned out to be a milestone for Indian cinema.

