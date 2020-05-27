Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's throwback candid moment from a wedding is all things cute; Watch Video

One of the cutest videos from SS Rajamouli's son's wedding that caught everyone's attention was of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. The social media users were particularly excited about seeing Prabhas and Anushka together.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's marriage with Pooja Prasad in 2018 was one of the biggest events in the Telugu film industry. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Venkatesh Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni among others graced a big fat Jaipur wedding a couple of years ago. Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were an important part of the baaratis and were seen dancing their hearts out. The photos to videos and every glimpse of the wedding functions surfaced on social media. However, one of the cutest videos that caught everyone's attention was of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. The social media users were particularly excited about seeing Prabhas and Anushka together.

One of the favourite onscreen couples from the Telugu film industry won hearts with their candid moment at the wedding. One can see in the throwback video, Prabhas and Anushka involved in a conversation while SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya was getting married. Anushka looked pretty as ever in the traditional South Indian saree while the Darling actor looked charming in a blue and white Indo-western. The celebrities had a phenomenal time at the wedding but something that took social media by storm was Baahubali actors' video.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty on her bonding with Prabhas: He is one of my 3 AM friends

Check out Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's throwback video below:

Well, their fans would love to see them dating, given that they made a popular reel couple in Baahubali and other films. Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have also co-starred in 2009's Billa and 2013 film Mirchi.

Earlier this year, Anushka Shetty addressed rumours of her being in a relationship with Prabhas. "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 am friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved," the Bhaagmathie star told Deccan Chronicle.

Also Read | Unseen videos and photos: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas enjoy a big fat Jaipur wedding

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the major part of the shooting will be done in Europe.

Talking about Anushka, the stunner will be seen sharing the screenspace with R Madhavan in their upcoming film, 'Nishabdham'. The film has been granted UA certificate by the censor board. However, it is yet not sure if the film will be released directly on OTT platform or the makers will wait until lockdown lifts.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×