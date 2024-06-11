Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer prompts fans to decode and predict climax

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is all set to arrive on the big screens on June 27, 2024. The upcoming movie’s trailer was released on June 10, and netizens are super excited about the film, with fan theories flowing in.

Various people have taken to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to express different narratives and conclusions for the film. While some argue that the unborn child from the trailer is supposed to be Kalki, who will be played by a young actor, others have different takes on the story, which are quite intriguing to imagine.

Fan theories of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD

The release of the latest trailer for Kalki 2898 AD has given us a glimpse into the extensive universe brought to life by Nag Ashwin. This unique world seamlessly blends elements of mythology and dystopian science fiction. In the trailer, we are introduced to Prabhas, who portrays the character of Bhairava, a skilled bounty hunter known for his impressive achievements.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is bearing a child who is expected to be the messiah for the people. With Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama serving as his protector, the child is expected to end the tyranny of the future god, Supreme Yaskin played by Kamal Haasan.

With the trailer portraying the narrative of the unborn child being Kalki, a netizen seems to think that a young actor like Vijay Deverakonda might be playing the character in its sequel. However, another faction of fans has a totally different and interesting take on the subject.

Other netizens believe that the child inside Deepika’s character is actually the reincarnated version of Kali (Kamal Haasan’s true character). They think that the narrative in the trailer is meant to confuse the audience, with the child actually being the terror awaiting the land. This also leads them to conclude that in the third act of the movie or in the sequel, we’d explore this child’s true purpose with Prabhas actually being the prophesied avatar, Kalki.

Check out the reactions:

Please note that all of these are simply fan theories, and the conclusion can only be fully understood on June 27, 2024.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin features Prabhas in the lead role with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani playing key roles. The film mixes the genres of Hindu mythology and dystopian fantasy to create a world that focuses on the prophesied end of time.

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also has Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and Shobhana in additional roles. The movie also has brought in Keerthy Suresh for a voice role with few other star names being rumored to play cameo roles.

